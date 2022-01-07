Italian mafia fugitive caught in Spain after he appeared on Google Street View

After 20 years on the lam, convicted murderer and mafia Gioacchino Gammino of Italy was arrested last month in Galapagar, Spain after police spotted him in a Google Street View photo. Gammino was standing outside a fruit and vegetable store he had opened under a fake name. They confirmed his identity by comparing that photo to another shot on a nearby restaurant's Facebook page that clearly showed Gammino wearing a chef's uniform. From The Guardian:

He was recognisable by the scar on the left side of his chin. The restaurant's menu included a dish called Cena Siciliana or Sicilian dinner.

Gammino was arrested on 17 December but the details surrounding his capture did not come to light until they were reported by La Repubblica on Wednesday.

The details were confirmed by the Palermo prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi, who led the latest investigation. "It's not as if we spend our days wading through Google Maps to find fugitives," he told the Guardian. "There were many previous and long investigations, which led us to Spain. We were on a good path, with Google Maps helping to confirm our investigations."

After 20 years in hiding, Gammino thought he had managed to sever all his ties with Sicily. Upon his arrest, he reportedly told police: "How did you find me? I haven't even called my family for 10 years!"