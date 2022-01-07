Apparently an ad for a human resources agency in Japan, this charming pixel-art history of what the middle class there's been up to for the last century has some great details hidden in its relaxing vibe. Is that a Canon Typestar, from the 1980s? And how about that shining white light from above in the 1940s, while everyone walks in step. The posing of "people working in public cafes" as a 2010s signifier is interesting, too: something that was normal and pervasive suddenly consigned to an earlier time.
Pixel art commercial from Japan traces a century of changing work habits
- History
- Japan
- pixel art
