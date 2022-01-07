Sidney Poitier dead at 94

The Independent reports that legendary Bahamian actor Sidney Poitier is dead at 94.

Race and social justice would become central themes in much of his work throughout the '50s and '60s.

The Miami-born star earned his first Academy Award nomination in 1959 for his work in "The Defiant Ones." The nomination was significant to America as he was the first African-American to be nominated for Best Actor. That role also earned him a Golden Globe win and a BAFTA Award.

Poitier broke even more barriers in 1963 with his hit film "Lilies of the Field." The following year, Poitier became the first African American to ever win the Best Actor at the Academy Awards.