The Late Show pokes fun of Jan 6 "traitorous scum" in song from "Abhor-Rent"

Last night, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's highlighted the Capitol insurrectionists and the politicians who support them — in other words, the "douchbags," "asswipes," "treasonous dimwits," and "traitorous scum," including the "bum" who "likes to stare at the sun" — with this "Abhor-Rent" musical number, "525,600 Minutes Since the Insurrection."

Set to Rent's song "Season of Love," this sad yet humorous parody takes "a surprisingly light look back at one of America's darkest days," as the Late Show puts it on its YouTube page.