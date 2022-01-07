This official Lego tiger has a pink butthole

Rusty Blazenhoff
image via LEGO

In today's anus news: LEGO's new Majestic Tiger set has an anatomically correct arsehole. It's pink and prominent.

Just look:

Thanks, I hate lego Tiger anus from TIHI