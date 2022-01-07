Watch but don't vomit: "The Booger on the Lip of Democracy" is about Ted Cruz and it's hilarious

With all the Republican backlash against Ted Cruz over the last two days because of his brazen moment of truth when describing January 6 insurrectionists as "terrorists" — which led him to stammer and cower in front of a scolding Tucker Carlson yesterday as he tried to back-pedal — The Daily Show's timing couldn't have been better.

One day before the Cruz pileup, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah released their latest "Showography" profile, called "The Booger on the Lip of Democracy," a 9-minute documentary narrated by comedian Desi Lydic and starring none other than the "nightmare of a human being" Ted Cruz himself.

From Cruz's youthful days pining for boobs and world domination ("two things he would struggle to get his hands on for the rest of his life") to his college roommate Craig Mazin (creator of HBO's Chernobyl) who, "familiar with toxic disasters," exhausted the word "awful" when describing Cruz's personality, to his famous disappearing act (where he reappeared in Cancun), to the booger on his lip that also famously disappeared (into his mouth, repulsively caught on camera), there isn't a dull moment in this revolting yet laugh-out-loud account of "the most hated guy in office."