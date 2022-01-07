When given plastic toy eggs with treats inside, these hilarious dwarf mongooses couldn't be any more excited — or hyperactive. Running around at full speed, they bat, chase, and crack open the eggs while performing such feats as a backward moonwalk, a powerful egg pass between the hind legs, and a few horse kicks for good measure. I'd love to know just what is inside those eggs!
Watch the most excited mongoose in the world as it cracks open toy eggs for treats
