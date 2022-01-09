Bog Saget, who played Danny Tanner on the 1990s sitcom Full House, died today in Orland, Florida at the age of 65. The Orange County Sheriff tweeted that "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
Full House star Bob Saget (1956-2022)
