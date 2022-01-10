A bridge in Brazil collapses in a flood, both victims survived

Parts of Brazil have been experiencing extreme flooding this winter. A bridge in Macarani collapsed in December, and two people fell into th river. Both survived.

A Reddit commentor said: "This happened in my hometown. It's not in Minas as the title indicates. It's a town in Bahia called Macarani. Those two people who fell (a man and a woman) survived. The man's broken one of the legs, and the woman is fine now."

This month, Barretos, São Paulo, Brazil was hit with a major flood.

On December 29, Brazil declared a state of emergency in 72 towns, where 20 people have died and 19,000 have been forced to evacuate their homes.

Reuters has a video of people paddling down streets of a flooded town.