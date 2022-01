"Fig" (2006) is a 4 .5 minute animation by Koji Yamamura about a group of shadow-like creatures who walk around on a telephone wire.

One day, a bright, glowing fig enters their gloomy world. The fig is born from a lightbulb and possesses some magic qualities. I love the simple yet surreal illustrations in this short. My favorite is the cat with a sink spigot for a tail.