Forget the bleach. Anti-vax leader pushes new Covid cure: "Drink urine!"

Along with bleach and horse-dewormer, anti-vaxxers have another Covid cure to add to their medicine cabinets: urine. As per the sage advice of "Vaccine Police" leader Christopher Key, drinking your own pee pee will protect you from Covid-19.
The Alabama quack, who peddled deer antler spray in 2013 to pro-football players as a remedy for sports injuries, spread his urine-as-antidote message in a Telegram video over the weekend (see below) after just getting out of jail for trespassing charges.
"We have the antidote, okay? … The antidote that we have seen now, and we have tons and tons of research, is urine therapy," he said. "OK, and I know to a lot of you this sounds crazy, but guys, God's given us everything we need. … Now drink urine!"
Via Daily Beast