Forget the bleach. Anti-vax leader pushes new Covid cure: "Drink urine!"

Along with bleach and horse-dewormer, anti-vaxxers have another Covid cure to add to their medicine cabinets: urine. As per the sage advice of "Vaccine Police" leader Christopher Key, drinking your own pee pee will protect you from Covid-19.

The Alabama quack, who peddled deer antler spray in 2013 to pro-football players as a remedy for sports injuries, spread his urine-as-antidote message in a Telegram video over the weekend (see below) after just getting out of jail for trespassing charges.

"We have the antidote, okay? … The antidote that we have seen now, and we have tons and tons of research, is urine therapy," he said. "OK, and I know to a lot of you this sounds crazy, but guys, God's given us everything we need. … Now drink urine!"

After being arrested for not wearing a mask in a court room, after being released Christopher Keys has come out and said they have the antidote "Urine therapy".



What is it for it with these people wanting to drink their own pee. 😬 pic.twitter.com/KLIDkMfdCC — 2022 Karma (@2022_Karma) January 7, 2022

Via Daily Beast