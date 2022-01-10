Read: Reddit's revenge story of the year

This long-but-thrilling first-person tale of revenge kept me up for over an hour in the middle of the night. Just when you think the story couldn't get any better, it gets better. The readers of the popular r/NuclearRevenge subreddit — decribed as "a place for all forms of extreme revenge" — voted it the story of the year.

Read How I got a (not really an) HOA disbanded – and destroyed a bitchy "President of the HOA" in the process.

This teaser is from Part 1 of the 8-part saga:

So I did what any red-blooded American would do. I got 36 envelopes. 36 stamps. And printed off 36 copies of a letter with my findings from the county that there was not now, nor ever had been for the recorded history of the subdivision, any HOA, neighborhood association, or any similar organization. And that they, collectively, had paid in excess of $100,000 in dues over that time to a non-existent entity, plus any fines the non-existent HOA had decided to levy. The neighbors, in turn, did exactly what any red-blooded American would do. They sued the hell out of her for every penny they'd paid over the last 10 years.

It gets worse. Much worse.