Something to try if a would-be murderer tries to garotte you

I really like two things about this video from jiu-jitsu master Rener Gracie (of the famed Brazilian fighting family): that he gets right to explaining what happened, and that his first order of business before elaborating on the details is telling off the internet victim-blamers.

At one in the afternoon, in Miami, at a bus stop, it should be OK to be on your phone. … The attack is not a function of her being on her phone. The attack is a function of the criminal committing a crime in broad daylight! We can't always be 100 percent vigilant.

Aaron Quinones, 27, was soon identified and charged with attempted murder.