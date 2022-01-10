Vaccination rates soar after Quebec requires the shot to buy alcohol or weed

To boost low vaccination rates Quebec has successfully required proof of vaccination to enter weed or alcohol stores.

CTV News:

In a brief message posted to social media Friday morning, Dubé notes that in the last few days, appointments for first doses have increased from 1,500 per day to more than 6,000.

The minister took a moment to thank those who finally decided to get vaccinated, reiterating that it is never too late to receive a first dose of vaccine.



Thursday, Dubé announced that vaccine passports would be required to enter Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) locations starting Jan. 18.