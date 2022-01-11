Dr. Fauci calls Sen. Marshall a "moron" on hot mic after Senator played stupid

Senator Marshall (R-KS) posed as a complete idiot during a Senate Health Committee hearing when he relentlessly pressed Dr. Fauci on financial disclosures.

"As the highest paid employee in the entire federal government, yes or no, would you be willing to submit to Congress and the public a financial disclosure that includes your past and current investments?" Marshall said.

"I don't understand why you're asking me that question," Dr. Fauci responded, being that his financial disclosures are "public knowledge and has been so for the last 37 years."

But Marshall pressed on, pretending to be oblivious to the fact that Fauci's disclosures have been public knowledge for the last few decades. For this is the way the seeds of misinformation are sown.

"The big tech giants are doing an incredible job of keeping it from being public," Marshall said. "We'll continue to look for it. Where would we find it?"

"All you have to do is ask for it!" Fauci replied. "You're so misinformed it's extraordinary! All you have to do is ask for it."

The back-and-forth became more and more heated, until finally, when Marshall's time was up, Fauci couldn't hold back. Under his breath, caught on a hot mic, he said, "What a moron." And then after a pause, "Jesus Christ."