I wonder why the White House bothers to let Peter Doocy into the room. The time he takes up, at this point, is a clownish offer of 'fairness' to people who have redefined 'fair' as 'benefitting them only.'
Jen Psaki once again explains the merits of vaccination to Peter Doocy
Doocy foolishly sets Jen Psaki up for a slam dunk
Today Doocy thought it wise to compare President Biden to the failed Orange super-spreader that was the last guy. On a day filled with news about Trump intentionally misleading people around his COVID-19 status, intentionally disregarding safeguards, endangering others, and blaming Gold Star families for it all, Doocy should perhaps have not gone there. READ THE REST
In a few words, Jen Psaki sums up hours and hours of a bloviating Kevin McCarthy
While perplexing and perhaps entertaining, Jen Psaki explains that Kevin McCarthy spent eight and one-half hours saying nothing of worth. READ THE REST
Jen Psaki tells Peter Doocy that rich people can be held accountable too
Jen Psaki did not allow Peter Doocy to spin rich people into unfair victims of tax policy or imply that average folks will have the IRS going through their checking accounts. The tax policy Doocy is on about is closing a loophole for rich people, and holding them accountable for paying their taxes as W-2… READ THE REST
