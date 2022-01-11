Norway tells military to return their undies and bras after service so new members can enjoy them

In Norway, there's nothing new about men and women in the military returning their uniforms after serving 12 to 19 months so that new conscripts can wear them. But now they must also return their underwear, socks, and bras.

With a low stock of military undergarments, due in part to the pandemic, you'd think the simplest — not to mention less gross — solution would be to issue credit so that people could buy their own. But the Norwegian military doesn't see it that way.

As long as there are "proper checks and cleaning, the reuse of garments is considered an adequate and sound practice," PR spokesperson Hans Meisingset said. "Now that we have chosen to reuse this part of the kit, it helps us…. We don't have enough in stock."

From AP: