Piracy info forms a "curated list of arrrrrrrrr!"

Awesome Piracy is a comprehensive directory of information, links and resources to sites that report, discuss and even—look away!—encourage acts of software piracy. Igglybuff and 100 or so others:

Over the past couple of years, I've accumulated bookmarks, saved Reddit posts, and GitHub stars all related to piracy in some form or another. This list is my attempt to add structure to those resources and share them. Everything you need to get started on your pirate voyage can be found below. I am aware that a number of websites featured in this list rely on operating under obscurity, and that this list could potentially contribute to their demise through excess exposure. I'm sorry about that – I just like making lists.

As profoundly justifiable as it is as journalism and research, It is amusing nonetheless to see this hosted by Github, i.e. Microsoft. The stakes, arguments, civic and legal rationalizations for and against the existence of these resources have been so exhaustively rehearsed and performed that perhaps there's no need for anyone to bother anymore.