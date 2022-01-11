Snoop Dogg may soon sell "Snoop Doggs"

In 2006, after watching a hot dog get made in a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the rapper proclaimed: "Oh, cuz, I ain't never eating a motherfucking hot dog. Uhg! Every time I see a motherfucker at a barbecue with a plate with a hot dog on it, I'm knocking that shit out of his hands." Video below. Now though, Snoop Dogg may be planning his own brand of Snoop Doggs. From Billboard:

Attorneys for the hip-hop legend – real name Calvin Broadus – applied last month at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a federal trademark registration on the term "Snoop Doggs," saying he plans to use it to sell hot dogs and other types of sausage.

The December filing came with little detail on the planned products. Snoop's attorneys filed it as a so-called intent-to-use application, meaning Snoop has not yet launched a brand — but that he has a serious intent to do so and wants to lock down the name ahead of time.