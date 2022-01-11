The Insurrection Index keeps tabs on everyone who tried to overthrow the election on January 6

Mark Frauenfelder
Nicholas Brockhoff arrested for the January 6, 2021 attack at the United States Capitol. (US DOJ)

The Insurrection Index website tracks all the known people who broke into the Capitol on January 6 with the intention of tear-gassing, handcuffing, kidnapping, and executing members of Congress and the Vice President in order to install Trump as the dictator of a fascist America. It also includes records of the officials who participated in the attempted coup.

It has a searchable database of "over 1,000 records of those in public trust who played a role in the insurrection."

Here's an example of a database record, for an individual named Nicholas Brockhoff. He's been charged with Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding certain officers or employed in the performance of the duties Use of a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon Obstruction of Law Enforcement during Civil Disorder Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Knowingly Engages in Act of Physical Violence in the Grounds or any of the Capitol Buildings Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

On September 1, 2021, Brockhoff pleaded "not guilty to all counts on 9/1." He's being held in detention without bond."