The Insurrection Index keeps tabs on everyone who tried to overthrow the election on January 6

The Insurrection Index website tracks all the known people who broke into the Capitol on January 6 with the intention of tear-gassing, handcuffing, kidnapping, and executing members of Congress and the Vice President in order to install Trump as the dictator of a fascist America. It also includes records of the officials who participated in the attempted coup.

It has a searchable database of "over 1,000 records of those in public trust who played a role in the insurrection."

Here's an example of a database record, for an individual named Nicholas Brockhoff. He's been charged with Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding certain officers or employed in the performance of the duties Use of a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon Obstruction of Law Enforcement during Civil Disorder Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Knowingly Engages in Act of Physical Violence in the Grounds or any of the Capitol Buildings Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

On September 1, 2021, Brockhoff pleaded "not guilty to all counts on 9/1." He's being held in detention without bond."