Trailer for deadly-serious Fresh Prince reboot

Bel Air is a social media joke—what if Fresh Prince were rebooted as a serious, gritty drama?—that got its way to Will Smith and promptly got out of hand.

Will Smith has developed the new show with the fan who made the original trailer, aspiring film-maker Morgan Cooper.

"Three years ago, my guy Morgan Cooper uploaded his fan trailer to YouTube, showing how he envisioned the Fresh Prince as a drama," Smith wrote on YouTube.

"Now, here is the first full look at his retelling of the story that's always been so close to my heart."