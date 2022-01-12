A delusional Trump hangs up during NPR interview when questioned about his election lies

NPR's Steve Inskeep interviewed Trump yesterday, presenting him with a long list of facts that made it clear the Trump is lying about the results of the 2020 election, which Trump resoundingly lost. When Inskeep asked Trump why so many Republicans have publically stated the Biden was the clear winner, Trump said it's "because they're RINOs" and "because Mitch McConnell is a loser."

Inskeep kept hitting Trump with so many hard truths that Trump cut the interview short to protect his delusional fantasy.