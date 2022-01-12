JN3008 coded this mindbending impossible portal into a looped gif for your bewilderment. The way out is the way in. See more of the artist's impossible objects and other feats of code at JN3008.com.
Behold, an impossible portal into another dimension where perception is in the eye of the beholder
