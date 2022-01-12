Eleanor Rigby is a 1966 song by Paul McCartney, credited to the Lennon-McCartney partnership. Göran Söllscher is a classical guitarist from Sweden who plays a custom 11-string alto guitar. The rest is magic.
Eleanor Rigby performed by Göran Söllscher on an 11-string alto guitar
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- classical guitar
- Göran Söllscher
- guitar
- Paul McCartney
- The Beatles
Listen to this incredible finger-style guitar cover of "Billie Jean"
How are there two people just sitting there at the bar, not paying attention, I don't understand. Also now I feel like a terrible guitar player. READ THE REST
Stolen guitar recovered after 45 years using facial recognition technology
Randy Bachman lost his most beloved Gretsch in 1976. The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive guitarist had bought the 1957 Gretsch 6120 Chet Atkins guitar when he was just 18 years old, with money saved up from doing odd jobs around town. Back then, it cost $400; today, it's worth about $15,000. When it was… READ THE REST
The Fart Pedal: guitar pedal makes everything sound flatulent
Steve Gadlin designed his new guitar pedal, The Fart Pedal, to recreate the sounds of farts. Like, actual farts. Plug your guitar (or other audio source!) in, dial in the balance between wet (heh) and dry sounds, and whatever you play will sound like a big ol' fart. As the Kickstarter campaign explains: Since the… READ THE REST
Charge all your devices on the go with 54% off this portable charger
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're a tech enthusiast who's constantly on the go, you also need to carry accessories to keep your gadgets charged. It's hard enough packing up enough cords to charge these… READ THE REST
The nomadplug is a travel adapter that'll ensure you have juice in 195 different countries
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Yeah, let's just call it now: We're not really going anywhere fast at this point. But someday, we'll be able to roam freely about the world, and it will be just… READ THE REST
Got no time for a formal workout? This under-desk exercise bike is $84 off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Has your bod hit the back burner? You're not alone. And, if you haven't been hit with COVID yet, the anxiety mounting from the fear of contracting it has caused you… READ THE REST