Fantastic snowplow names

Snowplows get the good names: Scotland, Michigan, Vermont, Maine.
snowbegone kenobi
Facebook let it be known last week that it was planning to change its name to reflect its interest in the "metaverse" of augmented-reality—and, between the lines, to distance the company itself from the increasingly-reviled social network it operates. The new name is Meta. "I've been thinking a lot about our identity as we begin… READ THE REST
Jea Jensen is a 27-year-old creator behind Petfinder Names, which introduces you to weird and wild pet names, like a pigeon named Mr. World Wide and a dog named Thicken Nugget. Other viral posts include a cat named "Business Frog and a pair of kittens in mid-June, named "Megan Thee Stallion" and "Doja Cat." Odd names may… READ THE REST
Someone mailed a letter to Utah Governor Spencer Cox demanding that he change his "foul, dirty, and obscene" surname. Us decent people here in Utah will not stand for it. The honorable Republican party will not stand for it. Most importantly, I will not stand for it. Because of your reluctance to change your foul,… READ THE REST
