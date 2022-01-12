Latest Qnut theory: Candace Owens blames Bob Saget's death on Covid vaccine

And here we go. Three days after Bob Saget's death, far-right conspiracy spinner Candace Owens blames his death on the Covid vaccine.

"So, am I a conspiracy theorist or Nostradamus?" she starts off in a clip from her conservative Daily Wire show, Candace (see video below).

"The answer is neither," she points out, letting her audience know she is actually just a logical straight-shooter. "I'm just not on Big Pharma's payroll and I refuse to peddle in their lies," she says. "And so to that end, today, I'm going to point out another truth and it will likely be deemed a conspiracy theory until it's not."

"There are too many healthy individuals, like Bob Saget, who we know have received their vaccinations, who are dropping dead, suddenly and unexpectedly with no further explanation," she continues, neglecting to mention that the final results from his autopsy can take three months to come in, so yeah, no explanation — yet. And anyway, since when does "dying" plus "no explanation" equal "death by vaccine." 2+2 does not equal 5.

"Healthy athletes, young students in their physical prime — the majority of them males — dropping dead suddenly and unexpectedly in the middle of games from heart issues. What we know for a fact is that these people are being mandated to take the vaccine." And who, exactly, are all these healthy folks that are suddenly dying in the middle of games? Owens skips over that part.

People dropping like flies from the vaccine is an "alarming trend," she says, but the media, who doesn't want this secret to get out is "gaslighting the public." (Might as well target journalists while she's at it.)

Finally, Owens, who recently admitted she was unvaccinated and would rather die on her deathbed than get the vaccine, dramatically tells her Daily Wire audience that she is is here to "demands answers."