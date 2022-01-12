Look at these classic cartoons drawn in the 1930s rubber hose style

If you enjoy animation, a wild selection of veterans and emerging cartoonists are on Instagram. Back in the pre-internet days, if you wanted to get a peek inside an artist's sketchbook, you had to know them personally.

Instagram cartoonists typically turn their creativity towards making artistic mashups of disparate styles or franchises, and Kev Craven is one such artist. Using the 1930s animation style known as "rubber hose", Craven has taken to rendering classic cartoons from the 90s and 00s in that aesthetic. Most of his renditions feel as if they'd be at home in a Betty Boop cartoon.