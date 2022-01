Staff at Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo in Kilgetty, Wales were alerted of a "mysterious creature" swimming in the enclosed habitat where their banded mongoose live. An investigation commenced and the zookeepers located a tiny crocodile.. made of plastic.

According to a post by the zoo on Facebook, "It was just a toy crocodile that someone has dropped into the pond! We breathed a little sigh of relief I can tell you…"