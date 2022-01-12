Take a tour of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" house that just sold for $2.98 million

Although A Nightmare on Elm Street took place in Ohio, the house that protagonist Nancy Thompson was terrorized in is actually located at 1428 North Genesee Ave in Los Angeles. And it just sold for $2.98 million.

As a bonus, the 2700 square foot, 3 bedroom, 5 bathroom home includes a guest house that comedian Bo Burnam lived in.

From CNN:

Freddy Krueger haunted this home in the original film, invading a young Thompson's dreams, though off-camera, it belonged to Los Angeles suburbanites and at least one filmmaker. And now, it's been given a new life again — the iconic home just sold for nearly $3 million, according to Realtor.com, where the home was listed. (And, according to the site, that's about 98% more expensive than nearby homes, a stat that would spook even Freddy.) The three-bedroom Dutch Colonial got a major facelift in the years since Wes Craven's 1984 film was released, though its exterior remained the same. But the rest of the home was "reimagined by an English designer in the mid-2000s," so it's brighter, whiter and airier than the famous movie monster would've liked. All egregiously '80s flourishes have been replaced — and the door, once blood-red, is now painted a stately black. … And it all comes with a guest house, one that fans of comedian Bo Burnham might recognize as the setting of his acclaimed special, "Inside." Burnham camped out in the petite abode during the pandemic to create the claustrophobic work, though it looks much less menacing in listing photos.

Here it is the day before Halloween, 2021 when the house went up for sale for $3.5 million. Notice it's just the exterior that you'll recognize.