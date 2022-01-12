That time Andy Warhol cruised 'The Love Boat' (1985)

When pop culture collides with pop art at sea! In a season nine episode of The Love Boat, Andy Warhol plays himself (stiff and awkward) and essentially walks the ship with his entourage snapping candids of passengers. The drama enters when a now-straitlaced married woman (played by Marion Ross, aka "Mrs. C" on Happy Days) tries to dodge him onboard so she won't be recognized for starring in one of his experimental films. Of course, she IS recognized and has to explain herself to her husband (played by Tom Bosley). It's just as weird as you can imagine. This video is edited to show just the Warhol/Ross drama, clocking in at a little over 13 minutes.

A YouTube commenter had this to say about Warhol's experience onboard the "Pacific Princess":

I was recently reading the "Andy Warhol Diaries," where he talks about filming this. He was excited to be doing it (well, as excited as he ever got), but, being actually extremely shy, he was very stressed out and lacking confidence in his own ability to pull it off. He thought Marion Ross was wonderful and credited her with (figuratively) holding his hand and helping him get through it. He didn't mention Bosley, but couldn't have praised Ross more highly.

via Nag on the Lake

Previously: Supercut of every guest star on "The Love Boat" runs 26 minutes

screengrabs via Rick Nelson/YT