Not to be outdone by the bizarre and inappropriate toys that were made to accompany David Lynch's Dune, Walmart is selling an exclusive box set of Denis Villeneuve's Dune that comes in a "limited edition pain box." ＰＵＴ ＹＯＵＲ ＨＡＮＤ ＩＮ ＴＨＥ ＢＯＸ．
Walmart offers limited edition Dune pain box
Show your love of Dunkin Donuts and Dune at the same time with this perfect t-shirt
As a Bostonian and a Dune fan, I had no choice but to change my Twitter handle to "Dunkin Idahonuts" to celebrate the release of the new Villeneuve adaptation, and my regular source of slightly-overburnt year-round iced coffee. It seems I wasn't the only one to make this connection though, as Retro Logo is now… READ THE REST
A hysterically bad lip reading of Dune
"Somedays you can't see your feet, but they're there." Frank Herbert is rolling in his grave… because he's laughing hysterically. READ THE REST
The sounds of Denis Villeneuve's Dune
There were many things that immediately impressed me about Denis Villeneuve's Dune. One of these was the amazing music and sound design. In this 28-minute featurette, Denis and his sound team discuss their approach to the sound design of the film and how they came up with sounds for the sandworms, spice-tripping, ornithopters, the Bene… READ THE REST
