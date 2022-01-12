Walmart offers limited edition Dune pain box

Rob Beschizza

Not to be outdone by the bizarre and inappropriate toys that were made to accompany David Lynch's Dune, Walmart is selling an exclusive box set of Denis Villeneuve's Dune that comes in a "limited edition pain box." ＰＵＴ ＹＯＵＲ ＨＡＮＤ ＩＮ ＴＨＥ ＢＯＸ．