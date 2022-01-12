Watch: Boris Johnson pretends to apologize for being a hypocrite

Mark Frauenfelder

A bit of bothersome political expediency for British Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, who made a nice little show of apologizing for throwing maskless drinking parties while at the same time telling others not to see a single person outside their immediate family. "I must take responsibility," he said. Which means, of course, there will be zero consequences for the far-right American-born British politician.