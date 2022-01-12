"Your World Of Text" is a public text collaboration, all on one giant page

Your World of Text is an ever-expanding blank canvas where the public can anonymously add, delete, or edit any text they wish. You can contribute stand-alone text, or interact with what other people have written by responding or changing something around. I came across all sorts of text on the page, from poems to confessions to ASCII art. People have made elaborate images solely from the characters available on their keyboard. I even found some little cityscapes. The impermanence and ever-changing nature of the content on here are what makes it so much fun. If you see something interesting, take a screenshot because it could be gone anytime.