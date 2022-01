Dragon's Lair! The fantasy adventure where you became a bumbling knight on a goofy quest to rescue a manic pixie dream girl from the clutches of a beautifully animated dragon! You control an occasional action as the hapless chump explores a dark and dangerous Wizard's castle, enchanted with monsters and traps! In the mysterious caverns below your adventure continues until you die or reach the Dragon's Lair!

I loved this game so much.