Omega Mart has all of my meat-related needs, and I couldn't be more delighted. All-purpose meat spray? Check. They even have butter-scented air freshener, which I like to use as a cologne. It works wonders for my self-esteem. I'm on my way right now to buy the "collectors edition sliced meats", which are perfectly sliced and packaged inside of DVD cases. See the amazing Omega Mart meat collection for yourself here: Omega Mart's Weekly Specials: Complete Your Collection.
Butter-scented air freshener and all-purpose meat spray make my world go round
