It's A Bird is an impressive excerpt from a 1930 stop-motion animation. It's about a strange little bird who enjoys devouring various pieces of scrap metal and car parts. The bird likes to hang out in an auto scrap yard and gobble down anything it can find. The bird also has the special ability to lay car-filled eggs after consuming all of the metal parts. The coolest part of the film is at 1:47, when its egg hatches a tiny piece of metal that slowly morphs into a car. The visual effects are pretty amazing considering the era it was made.
Enjoy this old-timey stop-motion film about a bird that likes to devour car parts
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- birds that devour car parts
- old-timey
- stop-motion
- Vintage Weird
Tim Hecker's "Harmony In Ultraviolet" is a stunning ambient album
If you're into ambient music, Tim Hecker's 2006 album Harmony In Ultraviolet is an essential listen. Tim Hecker is a Canadian sound artist. He makes experimental, ambient, and electronic music. Harmony In Ultraviolet gives me the peaceful yet eerie feeling of walking alone on a snowy night. It helps me reach a state of deep… READ THE REST
Horse kicks tree, farts on dogs then runs away
"Horse kicks tree, farts on dogs then runs away" is a thorough summary of the contents in this YouTube video. It will not disappoint. We will never know why this horse decided to kick a tree, fart on some dogs, and then run away. It will remain one of nature's greatest mysteries. One thing is… READ THE REST
Matt Gaetz and a bunch of Qnuts feature in Jordan Klepper's January 6th visit to DC
Apparently, people have learned nothing. The Daily Show sent Jordan Klepper back to Washington DC for January 6th, 2022 and the folks he met seem to only have deepened their beliefs in a grand conspiracy. His questions for Matt Gaetz, however, were spot on. Hey Matt Gaetz, if you're going to reenact the events of… READ THE REST
This discounted neck massager is the answer to endless hours of sitting in a desk chair
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. From staring down as you scroll through your phone to sitting at your desk through three Zoom meetings in a row, your body takes more of a beating than you'd think. Sure, you… READ THE REST
No coding required for this game building bundle at 87% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you've ever been interested in designing a video game world but have no programming experience, then you're not alone. You don't need to go back to school or sign up for a… READ THE REST
It's time to get in on the air fryer madness with $64 off this air fryer
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Although we've been getting all googly-eyed over air fryers for years now, the air fryer craze reached critical mass over the past couple of years. Maybe it's due in part to people spending… READ THE REST