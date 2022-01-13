Enjoy this old-timey stop-motion film about a bird that likes to devour car parts

It's A Bird is an impressive excerpt from a 1930 stop-motion animation. It's about a strange little bird who enjoys devouring various pieces of scrap metal and car parts. The bird likes to hang out in an auto scrap yard and gobble down anything it can find. The bird also has the special ability to lay car-filled eggs after consuming all of the metal parts. The coolest part of the film is at 1:47, when its egg hatches a tiny piece of metal that slowly morphs into a car. The visual effects are pretty amazing considering the era it was made.