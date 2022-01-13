Jen Psaki pokes fun of wimpy RNC in the most delightful way

Referencing a letter by the RNC to the Commission on Presidential Debates today that threatened to "prohibit future Republican nominees from participating in CPD-sponsored debates," a reporter asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki if she or the president had "any reaction to that."

And her clever answer was both cleverly deflective and straight to the point. Being that Biden enjoys debates, believes in debates, and has participated in many debates throughout the years of his career, "I think it's a question best posed to the RNC on what they're so afraid of."