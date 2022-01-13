Leader of Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy

The Justice Department has charged eleven far-right extremists with seditious conspiracy today, including Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers. This marks the first time anyone who was involved in the January 6 insurrection has been charged with sedition.
From The New York Times:
In an interview with The New York Times this summer, Mr. Rhodes expressed frustration that several members of his group had "gone off mission" by entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, quickly adding, "There were zero instructions from me or leadership to do so."
But at least four Oath Keepers who were at the Capitol that day and are cooperating with the government have sworn in court papers that the group intended to breach the building with the goal of obstructing the final certification of the Electoral College vote.