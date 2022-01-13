No coding required for this game building bundle at 87% off

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

If you've ever been interested in designing a video game world but have no programming experience, then you're not alone. You don't need to go back to school or sign up for a coding bootcamp just to have fun building a world of your own. The team at GameGuru has got you covered.

The Complete GameGuru Unlimited Bundle is designed with the idea that game-making is for everyone. This is a non-technical and purely fun maker that offers those who aren't programmers, designers, or artists the chance to get into the game-making process. Right out of the gate, you'll be able to browse a library of assets and use the easy drag-and-drop functions to build a multi-layered, and multi-level game.

You'll even be able to design your own male and female characters from a range of included body parts. Of course, you don't need any coding experience to use this bundle, but advanced users will be able to code deeper game logic if you wish to.

In this bundle are a handful of fun design packs to help shape your game world. This includes the Medical Pack, complete with ready-to-use medical elements, the Construction Site Pack, which allows you to piece together all the classic elements of a traditional construction site, and the Melee Weapons Pack, which contains a host of blunt-force weapons for your character to use. You'll even be able to build fantastical landscapes with add-ons like the Fantasy Pack, The Mega Pack, and the Sci-Fi Mission Pack. These are just a few of the fun DLC's that will help aid you in your game-making journey.

GameGuru is built using DirectX11 and supports full PBR rendering. This means your games will look on the latest graphics technology available.

