Prince Andrew, who plays the Duke of York in the long-running alternate reality game called Buckingham Palace, has been stripped of all military affiliations and royal patronages.

A curt statement from Buckingham Palace read, "With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

The case to which Buckingham Palace is referring is the child sexual assault and abuse civil case against him by Virginia Giuffre who was 17 when the alleged offenses took place.

From HuffPost: