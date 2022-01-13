Prince Andrew stripped of all military titles

Prince Andrew, who plays the Duke of York in the long-running alternate reality game called Buckingham Palace, has been stripped of all military affiliations and royal patronages.
A curt statement from Buckingham Palace read, "With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."
The case to which Buckingham Palace is referring is the child sexual assault and abuse civil case against him by Virginia Giuffre who was 17 when the alleged offenses took place.
From HuffPost:
"During each of the aforementioned incidents, Plaintiff was compelled by express or implied threats by Epstein, Maxwell, and/or Prince Andrew to engage in sexual acts with Prince Andrew," the lawsuit states, explaining that Giuffre "feared death or physical injury to herself or another and other repercussions for disobeying Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew due to their powerful connections, wealth, and authority."
The filing says that Andrew's alleged "sexual assault and battery of Plaintiff have caused her, and continue to cause her, significant emotional and psychological distress and harm."