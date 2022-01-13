Watch: Rand Paul tells students "misinformation works" in resurfaced 2013 video

Although Rand Paul is known for his recent deception on everything from voter fraud to the science behind Covid-19, he is no newcomer to the practice of spreading "alternative facts."

In fact, a recently resurfaced video from 2013 shows Paul actually advising medical students to spread misinformation to gain advantage.

"I never ever cheated and I don't condone cheating," he says, "but I would sometimes spread misinformation. And this is a great tactic. Misinformation can be very important."

He tells the story of how, when he was a student, he tricked a bunch of classmates into studying the wrong topic to give him an edge on a test.

"So that's my advice," he concludes. "Misinformation works."