"What do you know about the female body?" Ask a random guy for a good laugh

Carla Sinclair

If you ask random men a few simple gynecological questions, you will learn that the female body has six ovaries, two uteruses, one fallopian tube, and a lot of other comically inaccurate anatomical facts. At least that's what Jimmy Kimmel Live found out in their man-on-the-street interviews: