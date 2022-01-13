If you ask random men a few simple gynecological questions, you will learn that the female body has six ovaries, two uteruses, one fallopian tube, and a lot of other comically inaccurate anatomical facts. At least that's what Jimmy Kimmel Live found out in their man-on-the-street interviews:
"What do you know about the female body?" Ask a random guy for a good laugh
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- comedy
- jimmy kimmel live
- man-on-the-street interviews
"The Super Bob Einstein Movie," now playing on HBO
Last night, my wife and I had a chance to watch the new documentary on HBO about the late actor and comedian, Bob Einstein. Einstein is best known as the doofus daredevil character, Super Dave Osborne, and the ever-exasperated Marty Funkhouser on Curb Your Enthusiasm (and Larry Middleman on Arrested Development). Einstein was also a… READ THE REST
Jerry Seinfeld sounds like a Sweathog in this funny stand-up bit from 1979
Here's Jerry Seinfeld in his mid-20s performing at The Bottom Line comedy club in 1979. Seinfeld's voice sounds like he could have played the long lost Jewish cousin of John Travolta's Vinnie Barbarino character from Welcome Back, Kotter. (via DIGG) READ THE REST
South Park explains what's really going on with NFTs
South Park reveals the truth about NFTs. And if you are still confused, StyledSnail posted an explanatory video (below) along with this glossary of terms used: HODL – Hold on for Dear Life (don't sell or panic when price spikes up or down) NFTs – Non Fungible Tokens (completely unique one of a kind digital… READ THE REST
This discounted neck massager is the answer to endless hours of sitting in a desk chair
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. From staring down as you scroll through your phone to sitting at your desk through three Zoom meetings in a row, your body takes more of a beating than you'd think. Sure, you… READ THE REST
No coding required for this game building bundle at 87% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you've ever been interested in designing a video game world but have no programming experience, then you're not alone. You don't need to go back to school or sign up for a… READ THE REST
It's time to get in on the air fryer madness with $64 off this air fryer
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Although we've been getting all googly-eyed over air fryers for years now, the air fryer craze reached critical mass over the past couple of years. Maybe it's due in part to people spending… READ THE REST