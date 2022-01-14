Back when Michael was the biggest star on the planet this tribute by Sammy Davis Jr, one of the greatest of all time, made a lot more sense. It is amazing to see how Sammy straight up impersonates the dancing of a global phenomenon.
A brilliant Sammy Davis Jr performance from the beforetimes
