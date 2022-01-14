A very cute and patient toddler passes the torturous "candy challenge" with flying colors

Carla Sinclair

Even for many adults, it's quite a challenge to sit alone in front of a pile of M&Ms and told you're not allowed to eat any until your parents enter the room. But this charming toddler finds all kinds of ways to get through the torture, from staring intently at the colorful treats to touching one to giggling to herself to finally wondering out loud where the heck her mother is.