Academic paper on language colonization turns out to have stolen its language

RetractionWatch reports that a recent published in the International Journal of Cultural Studies was retracted over questions of plagiarism. That sounds dry and bland on the surface, until you dig in: the paper, titled "Reconceptualising a Quandamooka Storyweave of language reclamation," was written by a group of indigenous language scholars led by Sandra Delaney. But it turns out, this little examination of appropriation and stolen land … was actually based on language that was stolen and appropriated from at least eight other academic sources. Oops.

This article went through double blind review and received approving reviews. However, upon publication online, the editors were contacted by authors whose work had been copied:

After further investigation, further instances of plagiarism were detected, including copying from the following:

