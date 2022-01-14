Disney vloggers should stop harassing Disney cast members

It seems a bunch of vloggers/TikTokers/Creators found harassing Disney cast members to be a great way get lols on the interwebs. This is really pretty awful and inhumane. We already know Disney underpays its cast members, let's not make their lives worse as they try to make your vacation magical.
Asking a cast member to break company policy and get fired is horrendous, sexually harassing someone performing a character is still sexual harassment. Do not do these things.
On TikTok, a minor battle has been waging between Disney Adults and actual Disney cast members, the term the company uses for those who staff the parks. Cast members who play characters in the parks are encouraged to never, ever break character, and some vloggers have built their content around trying to get them to do so. One video featuring a content creator attempting to get a performer playing Captain Marvel to say "gay rights," for instance, went viral last year; another creator on TikTok went viral for standing in line for hours at a Universal Christmas event before asking the Grinch if he would be his "baby daddy." Some creators don't necessarily try to goad performers into saying outrageous things about camera, but center their entire channels around their interactions with performers, such as flirting with Disney princesses.