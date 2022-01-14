Disney vloggers should stop harassing Disney cast members

It seems a bunch of vloggers/TikTokers/Creators found harassing Disney cast members to be a great way get lols on the interwebs. This is really pretty awful and inhumane. We already know Disney underpays its cast members, let's not make their lives worse as they try to make your vacation magical.

Asking a cast member to break company policy and get fired is horrendous, sexually harassing someone performing a character is still sexual harassment. Do not do these things.

