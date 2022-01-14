Jesus spotted in Antarctica on Google Earth, near ancient alien structure

David Pescovitz

Ancient alien researcher Scott Waring had just spotted an Antarctic extraterrestrial base visible on Google Earth when he noticed something truly astonishing nearby… a giant sculpture of the face of Jesus! From UFO Sightings Daily:

These two location are also close to a standing dark figure I found last year on the snowy mountains. It's the figure of huge bipedal being that could only be alien[…]

And one more thing…Jesus was an alien who came to Earth to instill morals and rules to help a chaotic early humans rise to enlightenment. 