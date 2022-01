9News in Melbourne reports that a delivery truck carrying "animal entrails and meat waste" had an accidental spill on the M80 freeway, shutting down traffic for hours.

MEAT SPILL: The left lane of the M80 Boundary Road exit ramp has been CLOSED due to a truck spillage of animal entrails and meat waste.



The Department of Transport has warned that the gruesome cleanup "will take some time."



As The AV Club pointed out, it was also 93 degrees out that day, meaning that meat went stank real fast. Oof.

