Rhode Island man who faked death to avoid rape charge is found in Scotland

Nicholas Rossi, wanted over a sexual assault in Orem, Utah, in 2008 and an Ohio assault in 2018, died in 2020 from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, as might be learned at the memorial website EverLoved.com under his then-alias. This effort to escape the law was not enough; Rossi was living off-grid in Scotland but ended up hospitalized with covid and thereby captured.

"I found the circumstances a little suspicious," Pine said of the reports of Rossi's death. "But on the other hand, I accepted what his wife told me. I mean, I don't want to insult someone by saying they're not dead. So I accepted it at face value."

He added: "However, there was a part of me, in my years as a prosecutor have taught me, to be a little suspicious."