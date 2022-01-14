Only David Lynch. This video resurfaced recently of an incident that happened in 2008. It shows David Lynch eating a pair of warm panties just removed by "Cinema Lover," a member of a David Lynch chatroom. He stuffs the panties in his mouth and then attempts to pronounce the handle of another chatroom member, WMMVRRVRRMM. Paging Frank Booth.
Image: Screengrab
That time that David Lynch stuffed a pair of fan's panties in his mouth
